She has one of those faces you don’t easily forget. Prior to luring in viewers as the mermaid Ryn in Siren, Belgian actress Eline Powell had already starred in several movies, and also had a small part in season 6 of Game of Thrones.

In the first season of Siren, we are introduced to Ryn when she comes to Bristol Bay (a town with a history in regards to mermaids) to look for her sister Donna (Sibongile Mlambo), who was captured by a fisherman.

Donna was sent to a military facility where she is tortured and experimented on.

Ryn, on the other hand, befriends and forms a connection with Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola), two marine biologists who try to help her.

As she learns the ways of the humans, she is finally reunited with Donna. However, circumstances cause a fallout between the sisters, and an impending war looms between merpeople and humans.

The season ends in a tragedy, and the possibility of a love triangle, as Ryn learns to assert her own authority.

Prior to the premiere of the second season of Siren last Sunday on Blue Ant Entertainment (unifi TV channel 473), we got to ask Powell a few questions during a tele-conference session.

When asked about her initial reaction to her role, Powell said: “I was very excited about the way they represented mermaids. They showed a predatory and ferocious side to them, as well as the emotional and vulnerable side.”

Describing her favourite aspect of being on this show, Powell said: “My favourite thing is the amount of underwater swimming that we have to do. We were trained well, and now I love it so much, I want to do it in my private life too. I absolutely love free diving and scuba diving.”

The days she has to swim are her favourite on set. There are some scenes where the cast actually have to jump into the ocean, although underwater scenes are mostly shot in a tank in the studio.

“I have always loved the water,” said Powell. “When I was a little girl, I would imagine I was a little mermaid. I would spend my summers in a pool.

“This show really introduced me to free diving and scuba diving. It got me much closer to the ocean. I am grateful to Siren for introducing it to me.”

As to how her character fares in the new season, Powell said: “In season two, Ryn will grow much more [as a] human, but she will find it more challenging to balance being a mermaid and being human.

“With more mermaids coming [in for battle], the humans start relying more on her to defeat them.”

When asked why she thinks people are fascinated by these creatures who are part of human folklore for centuries, Powell said: “I think these mythical creatures represent this link or connection to the ocean.

“The ocean has always been so important for food, for travel, and we also see it as a a place that is magical, mystical, a world that we find difficult to access. [So] much of our livelihood depends on it.”

She believes that we indulge in a fantasy world filled with mermaids to connect us with the real ocean world.

“In many different cultures, they have their own version of mermaids.”

Considering how Ryn is now walking a fine line between two worlds, Powell said: “I really hope for Ryn to find a way to be happy in both worlds. Right now, she is being forced to make a decision.

“The two worlds can’t work together. Humans and mermaids are both enemies.

“I would love for Ryn to be the bridge between the two worlds.”

She also said there is much to look forward to in the new season.

“The thing I am most excited for the audience is they get to find out more about mermaid culture, how they interact in a group and their idea of friendship, and language.

“My favourite character is Helen (Rena Owen) and she is going to have a fascinating storyline this season.”

Summarising what the new season will bring for audiences, Powell said: “A lot more action, a lot more love, and a lot more funny moments.”