Catch the Malaysian ‘human calculator’, 15-year-old Yaashwin Sarawanan, in action tonight in the second semi final round of Asia’s Got Talent Season 3.

Viewers can tune in to AXN (Astro Channel 701/721) at 8.30pm tonight (March 21) to watch his performance.

The teen who earned a ‘yes’ from each of the three judges – Jay Park, Anggun, and David Foster – after impressing them with his mind-boggling mathematical skills, is one of 24 shortlisted contestants who will now battle it out for votes from viewers to make it to the April 4 finals at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

To place your vote for Yaashwin, visit www.axn-asia.com/programs/asias-got-talent/vote.

The voting will begin after the semi final show is over, and will end on Sunday (March 24).