Maleficent 2 gets new titles and release date

DISNEY’S retelling of classic fairytale Sleeping Beauty continues in October 2019 through Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning will be reprising their roles as Maleficent and Princess Aurora in Maleficent 2, now known as Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Disney plans to release the fantasy adventure movie on October 18 in US theaters, combining its annoucement with a first theatrical poster for the feature.

The new title could imply a more intense portrayal of the evil fairy godmother, after 2014’s Maleficent explored the character’s backstory and recast her as a misunderstood, persecuted character who nonetheless tries her utmost to save Princess Aurora from the curse she has been placed under.

Much of the original’s cast returns for this sequel, with Brenton Thwaites a notable exception– his character, Aurora’s love Prince Phillip, will now be played by relativel newcomer Harris Dickinson ( TV series Trust).

Likewise, director Robert Stromberg has been replaced by Joachim Rønning, who co-helmed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Otherwise, expect to see Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manville portraying Aurora’s childhood pixie guardians Knotgrass, Thistlewit and Flittle, and Sam Riley as Maleficent’s pet.

Among new characters are those played by Ed Skrein and Chiwetel Ejiofor, while Michelle Pfeiffer is in as Queen Ingrith.

Maleficent 2 was previously dated for May 2020; the October 2019 movie is heading to theaters rather than Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+, which is rumored to be launching around the same time.

Disney is to preview the Disney+ service at an April 11 meeting for company investors.–AFP