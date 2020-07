It was not an easy journey for Mark Adam (born Marcus Adam Macaraig Echivarre) to get to where he is now.

Growing up in a poor neighbourhood in Cebu City in the Philippines, Mark, who has been singing since he was seven years old, managed to make a better life for himself when he moved to Malaysia in 2001.

“It was a job invitation to play as a musician under an agency. We performed in hotels in Malaysia,” said Mark in a recent teleconference interview.

Man on the radio

“It started with a song that I created with DJ Fuzz from Teh Tarik Crew. The song was called Pencuri. There was also an English version. That is where it all started. Back then nobody knew me, but my songs were playing on the radio.”

When he started performing the song live, people took notice of him. When they realised he was Filipino, they became even more interested in him.

“They would ask questions. They wanted to know me better. In those days, my Bahasa was not very good.”

When he tried to talk in Malay, it would make people laugh.

“During my first interview on [variety show] MELEtop!, when I tried to talk in Bahasa, everyone in the studio started to laugh.

“I thought this was fun. I was not actually making a joke. Maybe it was my accent that made me sound funny.

“That situation brought me into films, and invitations to things like gameshows.

“Right now I am getting better at speaking in Bahasa.”

Mark has his unique way of mastering Bahasa Malaysia.