ACTOR Danny McBride stars in new comedy The Righteous Gemstones, in which he is also the series creator, as well as executive producer, director and writer.

The nine-episode first season kicks off with an hour-long episode (same time as the US) on Aug 19 at 10am, followed by half-hour episodes on subsequent Mondays, with encores on the same day at 11pm on HBO.

The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work.

McBride stars as Jesse Gemstone, the eldest of three grown Gemstone offspring, who looks to lead in his father’s footsteps but finds his past sins jeopardising the family ministry.

Playing Jesse’s siblings are Adam Devine as pseudo-hipster Kelvin who is the youngest of the trio and a thorn in Jesse’s side, and Edi Patterson as Judy who is secretly living with her fiancé and dreams of escaping the Gemstone compound.

John Goodman plays Eli Gemstone, the family’s patriarch, who finds himself at a crisis point as he mourns the loss of his wife, Aimee-Leigh (Jennifer Nettles), and questions the Gemstones’ mission.

Walton Goggins also appears as Baby Billy, a former child star who clogged and sang for Jesus.