Meets stars from Asia’s Got Talent this weekend

ASIA’S GOT TALENT season two winner Sacred Riana and some of this year’s season three acts are set to make an appearance in the Great Eastern’s #RoadtoGreatness showcase, happening at the Blue Concourse, Sunway Pyramid, this weekend, from 10am to 9pm.

Sacred Riana, from Indonesia, and five acts in season three will be meeting with the first 50 fans who had earlier registered on the Road to Greatness website and received a pair of meet-and-greet passes as well as photo opportunity with these stars on March 9 and March 10, from 2pm onwards.

Brought to you by Great Eastern, the showcase will also feature live performances from Asia’s Got Talent season three competitors including Malaysia’s very own all-girl vocal group NAMA and all-girl dance crew Freaky Girls, as well as Indonesia’s Raisa Putri and Singapore’s Louis Sue.

Also making an appearance are Sony Music Malaysia’s artistes Julia Duclos and Insomniacks who will be performing as well.

Fans can also win for themselves all-in tickets to the grand finale of Asia’s Got Talent season three in Singapore as well as get themselves a free makeover by beauty gurus at the #BeIconic Makeover booth.

Asia’s Got Talent season three airs every Thursday at 8.30pm on AXN (Astro channel 701).

Great Eastern is a partner of this talent reality show for three consecutive years.