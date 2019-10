By MAX LIM

CANADIAN heartthrob Shawn Mendes gave a spectacular show at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, on the night of Oct 4.

Simply titled The Tour, the concert is part of the 21-year-old’s third solo concert tour to promote his eponymous third studio album.

Released in May last year, Shawn Mendes debuted at number one in his home country as well as on the US Billboard 200, making Mendes the third-youngest artiste to achieve three No.1 albums in the US.

High-pitched screams reverberated around the arena as soon as the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter came onstage with Lost in Japan, the second single from his self-titled third studio album.

It was followed by two of his upbeat tracks – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back and Nervous – before Mendes gave fans the hit song that shot him to stardom, Stitches, from his 2015 debut studio album, Handwritten.

Dressed in jeans and a sleeveless white shirt, the singer didn’t disappoint the more than 9,000 fans in the arena, delivering hit after hit to screams of shrill delight.

His powerful voice captivated his fans – and he knew it, as he effortlessly hit ridiculously high falsettos in tracks such as Where Were You in the Morning?.

Mendes is not only an extraordinary vocalist, but also a gifted musician, showing off his mastery of the piano and guitars throughout the concert.

The show featured not one but two pianos – one on the main stage and the other on Stage B, which was reserved for more mellow songs.

He also went full-on rock star mode with the guitar, which allowed him to rule the stage a little more, with songs like the anthemic Youth, and the boisterous If I Can’t Have You.

Roses appear a lot in Mendes’ works. Blooming roses are everywhere – in his album artwork, merchandise, music videos, even at his concerts.

Stage B located at the centre of the arena featured a giant rose that changed colours, creating an intimate mood with the audience.

While Mendes’ performance was enough to carry the show, it was further enhanced by an awe-inspiring use of LED bracelets which were given to the audience at the door before the concert.

The bracelets lit up in various colours in sync with the light show and the music throughout the conert. They added an immersive layer of experience to each song.

During the track, Like to Be You, they glowed a bright pink while with Where Were You in the Morning?, the lights matched the orange glow of the screens on stage.

Mendes performed some 20 songs, including nearly every number from his latest album, except for three – Because I Had You, Queen and Perfectly Wrong.

There was not much talk in-between songs as the artiste preferred to let his music speak for him.

As he wrapped up the concert, Mendes thanked all his Malaysian fans for having him before slipping into a heartfelt cover of Coldplay’s Fix You on the piano.

The Canadian teen then rocked his finale with In My Blood, showering fans with a sea of confetti before sending them home.