MALAYSIAN-BORN actress Michelle Yeoh, who has enjoyed a steady career in Hollywood starring recently in hit movie Crazy Rich Asians (2019) and TV series Star Trek: Discovery, has been cast in James Cameron’s sequels to his hit film Avatar.

According to Variety, Yeoh will be playing a scientist, Dr Karina Mogue, in the films.

Already a major star in Hong Kong films (Yes, Madam and Police Story 3: Supercop) before her role in James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies put her in the international spotlight, Yeoh continued to mesmerise audience with films such as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Memoirs of a Geisha.

Avatar (2009), an epic fantasy film set in a world called Pandora, is currently the all-time box-office champion, after earning US$2.8 billion (RM11.58 billion) worldwide.

Avatar 2 is scheduled to hit cinemas in December 2020. There will be three other sequels after that.