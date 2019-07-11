MIFFest 2019 starts this weekend

THE THIRD Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest) will start this Saturday, with the gala opening event on Sunday, and ends on July 19.

It will be held at selected TGV cinemas in Sunway Velocity, Suria KLCC, and 1 Utama.

Among the films selected for the festival are Indian comedy-dramas 3 Idiots and PK by Rajkumar Hirani, Taiwanese psychological thriller Nina Wu by Midi Z, South Korean crime drama Memories of Murder by Bong Joon-ho.

Singapore-France-Netherlands neo-noir mystery thriller A Land Imagined by Yeo Siew Hua, and Philippines’ tragic drama The Baggage by Zig Madamba Dulay.

Tickets officially go on sale today on TGV Cinemas official website and they are priced at the special festival rate of RM8 each.

There will also be five film symposiums taking place at TGV Sunway Velocity which feature film luminaries from various countries.

They include Bollywood director Rajkumar, Malaysian director Ho Yuhang, Korean cinematographer Kim Hyung Koo, Hong Kong actress Cecilia Yip, Taiwanese director Midi Z, Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival CEO Wen Tien Hsiang, and Finas CEO Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri.

The topics covered in the symposiums are ‘How Hindi movies resonate with world audience’ on Saturday at 2pm, ‘Cultural diversity in films’ (Saturday at 6.30pm), ‘How Asian movies resonate with western audience’ (July 15, 10.30am), ‘Local flavour, international tastes’ (July 17, noon), and ‘How I tell story through the lenses (July 18, 3pm).

Members of the public can reserve a seat at pr@mgga.com.my three days in advance of the symposium’s date.

Or present two tickets to any of the festival screening films at the door on the day of the symposium to redeem a pass. Seats are limited to a first-come-first-served basis.

The MIFFest also goes hand in hand with the Malaysia Golden Global Awards, held at the Istana Budaya, Kuala Lumpur, on July 20.