Netflix has acquired global rights, excluding China, to Legendary Entertainment’s Enola Holmes.

Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Mycroft (played by Sam Claflin) and Sherlock Holmes (played by Henry Cavill), will be played by Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things fame.

The film set in the 1880s will tell the story of Enola Holmes who is also as brilliant as her brothers, if not better because she usually outsmarts them as well.

When their mother (played by Helena Bonham Carter) mysteriously disappears on Enola’s 16th birthday, she seeks help from her brothers.

According to The Daily Mail, the brothers deduced that their mother left voluntarily and were not interested in looking for their mother.

Enola then comes across ciphers her mother left behind and decided to travel London on her own to look for her mother.

As she tries to solve the mystery of her mother’s disappearance, she’ll be trying to dodge her brothers but gets caught in a middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history.

The story of the younger Holmes sibling is based on Nancy Springer’s book series called The Enola Holmes Mysteries. There are six books in the series with the first titled The Case of the Missing Marquess in 2006. The series certainly has its fans as it was nominated for two Edgar Awards.

The film will be directed by Harry Bradbeer, the Emmy-winning director of Fleabag season 2 with the script written by Jack Thorne.

So far, Netflix has yet to announce a release date.