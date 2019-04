THE FIVE-part mini-series Chernobyl will premiere on May 7 (same time as the U.S) at 9am (with same day encore at 10pm) followed by other episodes subsequent Tuesdays, exclusively on HBO (Astro Channel 411 and 431 HD).

Chernobyl dramatizes the story of the 1986 nuclear accident, one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history, and of the brave men and women who sacrificed to save Europe from unimaginable disaster, all the while battling a culture of disinformation.

The series stars Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson, Paul Ritter, Jessie Buckley, Adrian Rawlins and Con O’Neill.

Produced by Sister Pictures and the Mighty Mint as an HBO/Sky Co-Production; Chernobyl was filmed on location in Lithuania.