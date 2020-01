EVER-POPULAR Hong Kong singer-cum-actress Miriam Yeung announced her triumphant return to Malaysia with her brand-new tour My Beautiful Live!

The Malaysian leg of the tour is scheduled for March 21 at 8pm at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

Yeung’s world tour has recorded sell-out shows in major cities with tickets sold out in minutes, including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai and Chengdu.

Her tour also received an overwhelmingly positive response in cities like Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland, Vancouver and Toronto, with over 50 shows planned by the end of the year.

The concert’s title of My Beautiful Live! is Yeung’s way of demonstrating that one will be able to live the best life if he or she knows how to appreciate all its joys and failures.

To Yeung, a ‘beautiful’ life does not just encompass good things, but also includes challenges and imperfections at different stages of life.

Going through tough times will make us grow, accumulate wisdom and achieve perfection while being able to live a brilliant life.

Yeung’s return to a Malaysian stage after a nearly five-year hiatus promises to be a splendid affair.

Featuring high standards million-dollar stage production, the show will also be a fashion extravaganza.

A theme song Crossing was also released to exclusively celebrate her new tour.

Yeung will be delivering a tale of her ‘beautiful life’ through her classic hits that will surely be a walk down memory lane for her long-time fans, including Unfortunately I’m an Aquarius, A Maiden’s Prayer, Small Town Event, The Wild Child, Story of a Bad Girl, Goodbye Nich and more.

Yeung is an acclaimed multi-talented artiste, and has won numerous awards and accolades such as the gold award for best female singer at the Golden Music Awards Ceremony, most popular female star at the Top Ten Best Songs Awards Ceremony, as well as the best actress awards at the Hong Kong Film Awards and Hong Kong Film Critics Association Awards, among others.

Her popularity also recently soared with her superb performance in the recent Hong Kong TVB drama series Wonder Woman.

