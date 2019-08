FRESH from her best vocal award win at the recent Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) in January this year, singer Misha Omar will be presenting her first solo concert at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) on Aug 5 at 8.30pm.

Misha has previously performed at DFP as a guest singer for Ramli Sarip’s concert in 2010.

Celebrating her 17th year in the music industry this year, Misha was discovered by composer Adnan Abu Hassan in Bintang RTM in 2001.

Though she did not win, she went on to release her self-titled debut album produced by Adnan in 2002.

Misha recorded sales of over 35,000 units, courtesy of hit song Bunga-Bunga Cinta. It went on to win numerous awards at the 2003 AJL.

The singer’s subsequent albums, Aksara (2004), Misha Omar (2008) and Dia ... Misha (2011), all spawned a string of hit songs such as Semoga Abadi, Halaman Cinta, Dedebu Cinta, Ku Seru, Cinta Adam Dan Hawa and Nafas Cahaya.

For her concert at DFP, Misha will be accompanied by her band of musicians.

For tickets, visit www.mpo.com.my.