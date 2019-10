AFTER a two-week run at the top of the worldwide box office, Todd Phillips’s film falls down to second place, with Joachim Rønning’s sequel to Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil –once again starring Angelina Jolie – grossing over US$ 153 million on its first weekend in theaters, according to Comscore’s data.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, released in the US on Oct 18, came in first this weekend at the world box-office, grossing US$153 million.

This represents a victory for Joachim Rønning, who directed the sequel to the Robert Stromberg-directed 2014 smash Maleficent.

And while Todd Phillips’ Joker fell down a peg, it nevertheless grossed an extra US$ 107 million dollars, for a total of US$ 737 million dollars since its October 4th US release.

The bronze medal goes to innovative Will Smith science-fiction epic Gemini Man, which grossed US$42 million dollars in its third weekend in theaters.

Coming in directly in fourth position ten years after the release of the original Ruben Fleischer horror comedy Zombieland is sequel Zombieland: Double Tap, which features Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone.

The otehr films that made it to the top 10 worldwide box-office are: One Piece: Stampede (US$21.8), The Captain (US$17.8), The Addams Family (US$16), Abominable (US$12.7), My People, My Country (US$8.4) and Downton Abbey (US$5.6). - AFP Relaxnews