THE Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) will present an intriguing programme of on Dec 7 at 8.30pm, and Dec 8 at 3pm at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

Themed Modern Reflections, the concerts will present work written during the last years of 20th century with the type of music known as ‘Minimalism’.

Internationally acclaimed conductor and award-winning composer Dirk Brossé (below, left), will lead the MPO.

His body of works consists of around 400 works including symphonic pieces, as well as scores for cinema, television and stage.

One of his most notable works is the Emmy-nominated score for the BBC/HBO series, Parade’s End.

In these concerts, Brossé will be conducting his own work entitled War Concerto dedicated to the victims of the Third Balkan War.

The concerts will also feature works by Philip Glass and John Coolidge Adams. Glass’ The City: Dance was created for an opera Akhnaten in 1984, based on the life and religious convictions of an Egyptian pharaoh.

Adams’ The Chairman Dances was also written for an opera, Nixon in China in 1985, and has become one of his most popular pieces.

The concerts will close with another of Glass’ work entitled Symphony No. 4 – Heroes, inspired by the recording of the same title, the rock song Heroes made by David Bowie and Brian Eno in the late 1970s.

Belgian clarinetist Annelien Van Wauwe (below, right) will make her debut on the DFP stage in these concerts.

Known for her expressive and lyrical performances, she is former BBC New Generation Artiste, and winner of the renowned Borletti-Buitoni Trust Award in 2018.

She has performed with many leading orchestra Philharmonic Orchestra, Brussels Philharmonic and numerous symphonic orchestras of the BBC.

For more, visit the MPO’s website.