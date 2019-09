ASIAN diva Karen Mok will be performing her first, and last, solo concert in Malaysia.

Aptly titled The Ultimate Karen Mok Show, the concert is part of her current world tour which celebrates her 25 years in show business.

The one-night-only show at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil on Nov 30 at 8pm will mark the last time the singer-actress will stage a “pop concert of this scale” here, as Mok will retire from concert touring at the end of this world tour.

The tour started in Shanghai last year and has since toured Shenzhen, Chengdu, Tianjin, Chongqing, Macao, Beijing, Taipei, and Singapore, among other cities, covering some 50 dates by yearend.

This ultimate concert promises an innovative blend of musical genres and cultural elements, comprising tango, classical music, traditional drums, Guzheng performance and ethnic dances.

Known for her rich and sensual voice, Mok will be performing classic hits such as Growing Fond of You, He Loves Me Not, When You are Old, Suddenly, If Without You as well as new tracks from her latest studio album Half Time.

Mok is not only a singer, musician and actress, but also a producer and philanthropist.

With over 30 albums to her name, she has hosted more than 75 concerts worldwide and starred in over 50 films and TV series.

The Ultimate Karen Mok Show in Kuala Lumpur 2019 is jointly organised by Star Planet and Entertainment Impact, and co-organised by Live Nation.

For more, visit the Star Planet or TicketCharge website.