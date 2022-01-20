‘Moon Knight’ actor Gaspard Ulliel dies in tragic skiing accident

SET to appear as Midnight Man in the much awaited Moon Knight TV series, which was scheduled for release on March 30 on Disney+, actor Gaspard Ulliel has passed away in a tragic skiing accident.

The 37-year-old Frenchman was best known for his role as Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising.

The accident occured on Tuesday at 4pm local time (3pm GMT) at the La Rosière ski resort in the Alpine department of Savoie. Ulliel collided with another skier at the meeting of two slopes. Both fell to the ground but the other skier had no injuries, according to a statement by the Albertville prosecutor’s office.

Ulliel was lying unconscious in the snow when the emergency team arrived at the scene. He was then airlifted to the Grenoble University Hospital Center.

His death was announced on Wednesday afternoon. A judiciary investigation has been launched with investigators from the Alpes security police.

In a statement to AFP, Ulliel’s family confirmed the death.

“Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew up with him. They loved each other madly. It’s with a heavy heart that we will rewatch his most beautiful performances and catch his unique gaze. We have lost a French actor,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex posted in a heartfelt tweet.

He first started working on screen at age 11 and picked up two Cesar newcomer nominations in 2003 and 2004. The talented actor went on to win two César awards: one in 2005 for most promising actor in the World War I drama A Very Long Engagement, and another in 2017 for Best Actor for his performance in Xavier Dolan’s It’s Only the End of the World. The César is said to be France’s equivalent of the Oscar.

He also received much recognition for his role in the 2014 biopic, Saint Laurent, where he played the French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent.

French minister of culture Rosalyne Bachelot wrote: “His sensitivity and the intensity of his acting made Gaspard Ulliel an exceptional actor. The cinema today loses an immense talent. I send my condolences to his loved ones and my loving thoughts to all who mourn him today.”

Born just outside Paris on Nov 25, 1984, the much-loved actor used to say the small scar he got from a dog bite helped him a lot because it looked like a dimple.