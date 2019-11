THIS movie will undoubtedly remind you of all those star-studded Hollywood films about World War II from the viewpoint of the Allied forces that Hollywood studios were churning out in the 1960s and 1970s.

Though the premise is similar to an earlier movie called Midway (1976), this new version contains more elements that depict political problems on the side of the Japanese and the Americans.

In this new version we learn of the political tensions between Japan and the US prior to the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

When Pearl Harbor is hit, the US military is forced to go to war in the Pacific with a smaller force (as most of its battleships were destroyed during the attack) than the Japanese Navy.

Though the story may lean more towards the American side, we are also shown the problems faced by the Japanese, as well as given a brief glimpse of what happened to innocent Chinese civilians who became casualities of the war.

Fans of classic movies might even notice the homage to legendary director John Ford, who shot some documentaries capturing the Battle of Midway.

There are many characters in this film but the key ones are Dick Best (Ed Skrein), an ace pilot who hates being held back, Edwin T. Layton (Patrick Wilson), an intelligence officer whose warnings of the impending attack were not taken seriously, Rear Admiral Tamon Yamaguchi (Tadanobu Asano), who is facing political problems with his rival, and Admiral Chester Nimitz (Woody Harrelson) who has to command a small fleet in the Pacific from a base in Hawaii.

What is interesting about this story is we are left to ponder if luck played a big part in the outcome of this particular battle at sea.

Director Roland Emmerich knows how to direct good action scenes but the human drama seems a bit forced.

Most of star-studded cast are just there for one-liners.