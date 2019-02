THE MALAYSIAN Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is collaborating with world-renowned beatboxer Tom Thum (pix) to present a Beatbox Symphony this Saturday (March 2) at 8.30pm and Sunday at 3pm at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

Thum hit international stardom with his 2013 TEDx performance at the Sydney Opera House. His 15-minute showcase became the highest-viewed TEDx video of all time with over 68 million views.

His talent for warping and manipulating his vocal chords proves that there is no sound that he cannot mimic to perfection.

His vocal dexterity has seen him performing world tours with his projects, Jamie MacDowell & Tom Thum and The Cat Empire, throughout Europe, appearing on American television and creating the world’s first original hour-long beatbox symphony Thum Prints with composer/conductor Gordon Hamilton and the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

Hamilton, dubbed a ‘powerhouse of musical ideas’, will lead the MPO in this weekend’s concerts. This artistic director of The Australian Voice since 2009 has toured the globe collaborating with orchestras as well as contemporary and urban musicians to introduce unconventional styles within the classical genre.

