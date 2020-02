THE Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) will delight audiences with a programme devoted entirely to famous works by renowned French composer Berlioz on Saturday at 8.30pm and Sunday at 3pm at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

To be led by the MPO’s conductor laureate Kees Bakels, the concerts will open with music selections from two of Berlioz’s famed operatic works, Les Troyens and La Damnation de Faust.

Les Troyens was a grand opera that was considered the most important French opera of the 19th century, while La Damnation de Faust is inspired by a French translation of a book by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe titled Faust and premiered on 1846 in Paris.

These two operatic works will feature the debut of mezzo-soprano, Fleur Barron to the DFP stage.

She is a recipient of the 2016 Tanglewood Music Festival Grace B. Jackson prize, and has worked with numerous renowned orchestras such as the BBC and Chicago Symphony Orchestras.

Also included in the repertoire list is Symphonie Fantastique, Berlioz’s artistic creation born of passionate impulse.

The work was created as his heroic romantic gesture to young Shakespearean actress, Harriet Smithson, who eventually saw the performance and married him.

In addition to the concerts, Barron will also be involved in a vocal masterclass here at DFP today at 5.30pm, where she will share her expertise and knowledge to music enthusiasts.

For details of the concerts, visit mpo.com.my/ 08-berlioz-obsession/.

For rehearsal footage, visit the MPO’s Facebook page.