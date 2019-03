THE MALAYSIAN Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) will be performing the works of Hungarian-born composer Franz Liszt and Finnish composer Jean Sibelius in concerts titled The Journey.

These concerts are scheduled for this Saturday at 8.30pm and Sunday at 3pm at the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody is a work with unabashed sentimentality and flamboyant virtuosity, while his La Lugubre Gondola (The Funeral Gondola) is a more sombre work in response to the composer’s premonition of a certain death.

Meanwhile, the two works by Sibelius chosen to be included in the repertoire list are En Saga (A Legend) and Symphony No.5.

The former is always referred to as ‘an abstraction of all the mighty tales’ which portrays the sweeping grandeur of an epic symphony.

Symphony No.5, on the other hand, is part of the composer’s 50th birthday celebration as a cultural hero in 1915.

The MPO will be led by Estonian conductor Olari Elts (above) who returns to the podium after their first collaboration in 2011.

Elts was the principal conductor of the Latvian National Symphony Orchestra from 2001 to 2006. He is also the founder and director of the contemporary music ensemble NYYD Ensemble.

He has appeared with such orchestras as the Finnish Radio Symphony, Netherlands Radio Philharmonic, RTÉ Dublin Orchestra, Orchestre National de France, both the Seattle and Melbourne Symphonies, and the Rotterdam and Seoul Philharmonics.

