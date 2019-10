THE MPO (Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra) will mark another milestone when it tours China this November, its second after the MPO’s 2006 performance tour to Shanghai and Beijing under the baton of Matthias Bamert.

This time, the MPO will be performing at three venues – Beijing Concert Hall on Nov 2, Tianjin Grand Theatre on Nov 5, and Dalian Development Area Grand Theatre on Nov 8 –with an all-Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky programme, comprising the Russian composer’s Sleeping Beauty Suite, Symphony No.5 and Violin Concerto (featuring violin virtuoso Tianwa Yang).

This chalks up another international tour for the MPO which has performed in Singapore (1999, 2001, 2003, 2005 and 2018), Japan (2001, 2009 and 2017), Korea (2001), Australia (2004), Taiwan (2007) and Vietnam (2013).

Prior to this tour, the MPO will be presenting the MPO China Pre-Tour Concert at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) on Oct 30 at 8.30pm.

This concert marks the return of conductor Kees Bakels (left) since his last collaboration with the MPO in 2011. Bakels is the MPO’s founding music director and has been its central artistic force since 1997 and its inaugural concert at DFP in 1998.

This Dutch conductor has also led all the major orchestras in his country as well as orchestras in Europe, Australia, and the US.

Audiences at DFP will have a ‘teaser’ of the China Tour when the MPO performs Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty Suite (first movement) and Symphony No.5.

