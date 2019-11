THE Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) will perform an all Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky concert at the Dalian Development Area Grand Theatre on Nov 8 as the finale of their second China tour.

The first tour took place in 2006 where the MPO performed in Shanghai and Beijing under the baton of Matthias Bamert.

This year, led by Kees Bakels, MPO’s founding Music Director, the orchestra performed in three locations including the Beijing Concert Hall and Tianjin Grand Theatre.

Under Bakels leadership, the MPO has toured around Malaysia, followed by tours to Singapore, Japan and Korea. He has also led all the major Dutch orchestras as well as orchestras in Europe, Australia, and the USA.

The upcoming concert features multi-award-winning violin virtuoso Tianwa Yang and music from Sleeping Beauty Suite, Symphony No.5 and Violin Concerto.

Yang has performed with prestigious orchestras such as the Leipzig and New Zealand Symphonies, and the Dresden and Helsinki Philharmonics, with engagements at the Ravinia and Montpellier Festivals.

Before this tour, she has collaborated with the MPO in 2013 and March this year at the MPO’s home at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP), Kuala Lumpur City Centre.

Previously the MPO has held international tours which included countries such as Singapore (1999, 2001, 2003, 2005, and 2018), Japan (2001, 2009, and 2017), Korea (2001), Australia (2004), Taiwan (2007) and Vietnam (2013).