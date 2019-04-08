MPYO lays seeds of artistry

THE MALAYSIAN Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (MPYO) is performing a programme, entiled Seeds of Artistry, on March 13 at 3pm at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

For the first time, celebrated conductor Gerard Salonga will lead the MPYO, to present several much-loved classical masterpieces.

The concert will open with Mozart’s Serenade in B flat, nicknamed Gran Partita, which is loosely translated as ‘a lot of quantity of goods’ in Italian.

It was composed sometime between 1780 and 1784, and has seven movements for wind instruments.

The MPYO will perform three of these splendid movements.

Next will be Four Pieces for Four Trombones, composed by Welsh-born Gareth Wood, which became a favourite among trombone players when it was published in 1978.

Also included in the repertoire is German composer Felix Mendelssohn’s Octet for Strings in E flat major.

Not only is this his finest work of its kind, it is the first and sole important string octet in the repertory.

The MPYO will close the concert with Bizet’s Symphony in C, a piece composed in 1855, but which was performed only 78 years later.

For more, visit the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra website, or check out the rehearsal clips on its Facebook page.