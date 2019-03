THE MALAYSIAN Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (MPYO) will celebrate Russian composers with a concert entitled The Firebird on March 31 at 3pm at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

Naohisa Furusawa will lead the MPYO to present much-loved classical masterpieces composed by three Russian composers.

Kicking things off is Suites for Jazz Orchestra, Dmitri Dmitriyevich Shostakovich’s foray into the world of jazz written in 1934.

Guaranteed to open the concert with a jolly mood, this work will showcase MPYO’s versatility to its audience.

This will be followed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Suite from Swan Lake, written for the opera in 1877, and The Nutcracker, the most popular and beloved full-length ballet in his repertoire.

The concert will close with Suite from The Firebird, Igor Fyodorovich Stravinsky’s first full-length ballet score based on a Russian folk tale.

Its premiere in 1910 in Paris was an enormous success, and catapulted Stravinsky to the international spotlight.

For more concert details, visit http://mpo.com.my/16-the-firebird/.

You can also check out rehearsal clips on the MPO Facebook page at www.mpo.com.my.