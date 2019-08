AFTER its successful staging at Penangpac in May this year, musical comedy One Minute to Midnight is now going to be staged at the Cempaka North Hall Theatre in Cempaka Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

Written by Penang-based American writer, composer, and lyricist Nancy Jenster and directed by Fa Abdul, the play tells the story of how Mother Earth, also known as Gaia, becomes angry over the out-of-control plastic pollution problem in her oceans.

To defeat her age-old antagonist, the villainous Grida Profiterole, Gaia gets the help of four teenagers by sending them back in time to stop the creation of the first plastic product.

The four – Abbie, Molly, Andy and Brenda – are members of a science team called Ban Plastic Fantastic Four, which has been entered in the International New Materials Innovations Contest.

In return for helping Gaia, Abbie and her friends are promised the secret ingredient to help create a sustainable alternative to plastic.

One Minute to Midnight, which is supported by a live band of musicians from Penang and Kuala Lumpur, will be staged on Sept 7 at 3pm and 8pm, and on Sept 8 at 3pm. For tickets, visit airasiaredtix.com.