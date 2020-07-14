Naya Rivera body found

RESCUERS on July 13 found a body at the California lake where Glee star Naya Rivera went missing last week.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s office said “recovery is in progress” of the unidentified body, after a sixth day of searching for the US actress began again at first light.

Rivera, 33, is believed to have accidentally drowned in Lake Piru after renting a boat at the camping and recreational hotspot with her four-year-old son, authorities said last week.

She vanished on July 8, and a massive search involving divers, patrol boats and helicopters was launched after her son was spotted drifting alone in a boat on the lake.