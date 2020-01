DOCUMENTARY Beastie Boys Story will debut in IMAX theaters on April 3, before landing on Apple’s new video-streaming service on April 24.

The upcoming documentary will be helmed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Spike Jonze, who co-wrote the film with surviving Beastie Boys Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz.

The director has a long history with the notorious hip-hop trio, for whom he notably filmed the accompanying visual for their 1994 hit Sabotage.

“I owe Beastie Boys a lot. One time, they pulled me out of a burning ship, and another time they helped me cheat on my college exam to get into Florida State. So, it was a real privilege to get to reunite with them and help them tell their story,“ Jonze said of the documentary in a statement.

Beastie Boys Story will discuss the history and the legacy of the group who rose to fame in the late 1980s, with hits like Brass Monkey and (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!).

Diamond and Horovitz will also pay homage to founding member and bass player Adam “MCA” Yauch, who passed away in May 2012 after a nearly three-year battle with cancer.

According to a press release, the film grew out of Diamond and Horovitz’s 590-page anthology, Beastie Boys Book, which was published in October 2018.

Following the book release, the musicians took the stage together in Philadelphia and New York City for the stage show Beastie Boys Story: As Told By Michael Diamond & Adam Horovitz, which was also directed by Jonze.

“There are some friends you have lunch with so many times over the years, you know their order. Spike [Jonze] is one of those friends. And even when you don’t recognize anything on the menu, he comes up with something good for the whole table. Like when we wondered what to do when our book comes out... then Spike placed his order: You will put on a show for the children,“ Diamond and Horovitz noted in a statement.

Segments of Beastie Boys Story, which is billed as a “live documentary,“ were notably recorded during Diamond and Horovitz’s visit to Brooklyn’s King Theatre.

Ahead of the film release, Jonze will release his first-ever photography book, Beastie Boys, in which he chronicles his longtime collaboration and friendship with the hip-hop group through more than 200 images.

The book will arrive on March 17 via Rizzoli, with pre-orders already available.- AFP