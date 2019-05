THE POKEMON Company’s annual presentation didn’t reveal much on Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield– that’s being saved for June 5 – but there were announcements for the Detective Pikachu game on Switch, Pokémon Masters for mobile: Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon Home and a new Pokémon GO bracelet were also revealed.

Pokémon Masters

Following the success of mobile game Pokémon GO, The Pokémon Company is preparing to release Pokémon Masters later in 2019.

It’s partnering with fellow Japanese developer DeNA, just as Nintendo did for Miitomo, Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and the upcoming Mario Kart Tour.

Initial visuals suggest a 3-on-3 versus structure and the game is to feature various Pokémon trainers from throughout the Pokémon franchise.

More information will be coming in June, the same month also accommodating a special Nintendo Direct video focusing on late 2019 Switch releases Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.

Pokémon Sleep & new Pokémon GO bracelet

Plans to integrate sleep cycles into Pokémon play are coming through 2020’s Pokémon Sleep and a new branded wristband, the Pokémon GO Plus + (that’s the word “Plus” followed by a plus symbol).

Like the standard Pokémon Go Plus band, it provides screen-free interaction with augmented reality, mobile device collect-a-thon Pokémon GO. Thanks to a built-in accelerometer, it is also able to track sleep patterns. Quite how else Pokémon Sleep will function remains to be seen.

Detective Pikachu for Switch

After adventure movie Pokémon Detective Pikachu took US$360m at the international box office, its video game inspiration is being updated for the Nintendo Switch.

Debuting for the Nintendo 3DS in February 2016, Detective Pikachu was first released only in Japan and it took until March 2018 for an international release to occur, halfway through filming on the movie adaptation.

By that point, the Nintendo Switch had already been out for a year and new Pokémon games had already been teased for the system, encouraging existing fans to continue their migration from 3DS to its successor console. Now Switch owners will be able to play Detective Pikachu for themselves.

Pokémon Home

Finally, with the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield inching closer, digital transfer service Pokémon Home will allow players to move and trade Pokémon creatures between Pokémon GO for Android and iOS, Pokémon Let’s Go and Pokémon Sword and Shield on the Switch, as well as linking up with the 3DS Pokémon Bank service.

An early 2020 release is expected. - AFP