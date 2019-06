NIKE is the latest brand to catch Stranger Things fever.

The sportswear giant has teamed up with the hit TV show from Netflix to launch a capsule collection inspired by its on-screen universe, reports WWD.

The series, which will launch in two installments on June 27 and July 1, spans clothing and sneakers channelling the green and orange color scheme of the show’s fictional Hawkins High School. Teaser images posted to the Nike Instagram account show re-worked versions of the brand’s Cortez, Blazer and Tailwind sneakers, as well as a t-shirt, a sweatshirt and a baseball cap. The collection is replete with retro details that nod to the show’s 1985 setting.