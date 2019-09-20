No Hustlers for Malaysia

TGV Pictures announced on Sept 19 that the movie Hustlers starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart. Lizzo and Cardi B is not sanctioned to release in Malaysia by Film Censorship Board of Malaysia (Lembaga Penapis Filem).

The film which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept 7 is based on a New York magazine’s 2015 article The Hustlers at Scores by Jessica Pressler.

The plot follows a group of strippers in New York City who drug and steal money by drugging stock traders and CEOs who visit their club.

Though reviews were mostly mixed, Lopez was highly praised for her performance and has been touted as a contender for the Oscars next year.