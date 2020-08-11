No limits to creativity

How several friends banded together to produce an EP – from their homes

THE pandemic put a hard pause on the livelihood of musicians like Brendan de Cruz. But as the saying goes, ‘limitations breed creativity’. And somehow, he and his friends found a way to produce a record during the movement control order (MCO). “When the pandemic hit, I had a couple of songs so I thought I’d do an EP,” said Brendan. An EP is an initialism of extended play, a term from the days when music was recorded on vinyl. It has more songs than a single, but has fewer songs than an album. “I worked with a friend who is someone whom I worked with before on an album, so he said: ‘Hey, I’ve got nothing to do as well, just send me your stuff, I’ll mix it’,” said Brendan. That friend was Derek Rushe of Dark Rain Productions. “Then I got a friend, Lor Phaik Sim of Nadir, to do keys on a track, and another friend, Jamie Gunter of Volatile, to do bass on a track, and they did them in their own houses. Everyone just sent the files to the engineer who packaged it into a little EP,” added Brendan. The end result surprised him. The project, which he thought would be a single, became a three-track EP. “What I sent to him (Derek) was a simple stripped-down recording with me on vocals and guitar. Recorded track-by-track, of course. “The first draft he sent me was very good. But, to make sure I didn’t let my excitement cloud my judgement, I sent the recording to a couple of people and they were, like, shocked at how good it was and I was not even done with the mix. I was not done recording properly,” said Brendan.

Using basic equipment from his home studio, Brendan managed to lay the groundwork for his latest EP. – ZAHID IZZANI/THESUN

To complete the sound he used a mini synthesiser keyboard, which another friend left at his home and could not take back because of the pandemic. “So I used it to add some backing and ambience sounds just to fill up empty spaces. I also got those friends that I mentioned to add in keys and bass here and there, and Derek just mixed it and sent it back to me. “I didn’t expect to make a record. I wanted to do one song at first, but everything went well, and the feedback was good. So I thought to myself: ‘Okay, you know what, I’ll add one more song’, and it turned out to be three songs,” said Brendan.

His latest three-track EP. – ZAHID IZZANI/THESUN

Brendan de Cruz’s previous albums. – ZAHID IZZANI/THESUN