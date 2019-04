AFTER an intriguing programme of Gustav Mahler’s epic Fifth Symphony in January, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) celebrates the composer again with a presentation of his Ninth Symphony this Saturday at 8.30pm, and Sunday at 3pm at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

Mahler’s ninth and last symphony was completed in 1909 in Austria, and it is grounded in Austria’s indigenous dance rhythms and the waltz.

The work was premiered by the Vienna Philharmonic in 1912 and is said to lead the listener to contemplate the meaning of life.

Each of Mahler’s symphonic creations makes a deeply personal statement.

His Ninth, frequently labelled as ‘an ode to life’, is perhaps the most deeply personal of all life’s experiences and the most intense.

The MPO will be led by Olivier award-winning maestro Mark Wigglesworth, who is already a familiar face at the DFP podium.

The British conductor has worked regularly with many orchestras from Australia, North America and the UK.

He has also conducted ensembles in Europe such as the Gothenburg Symphony, Oslo Philharmonic, Salzburg Mozarteum and Budapest Festival Orchestra.

For more, visit the MPO website.