Of tutus, tiaras and toads

INDULGE in a dose of much-loved ballet works from the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) as it presents a Family Fun Day concert entitled Tutus, Tiaras and Toads, this Sunday at 2.30pm and 4.30pm, at the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

Among the works to be presented are pieces taken from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty.

The repertoire also includes music from Adolphe Adam’s opera Giselle, considered one of the great Romantic ballets, as well as Dance of the Knights, which is taken from Sergei Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet’s famed ball scene where the hero and heroine meet for the first time.

Also included is Aram Khachaturian’s Sabre Dance, one of the most breathtaking piece of music taken from the Gayane opera written in 1939.

Award-winning conductor Jessica Gethin (pix), who conducted the MPO’s National Geographic: Symphony for Our World concerts last year at DFP, will again be at the podium for these two concerts.

Gethin, who has performed all around Asia, Australia and New Zealand, is known for her repertoire diversity, ranging from opera and ballet to film scores.

The concert, suitable for adults and children aged four and above, will also feature dancers Tatiana Gounar, Kamila Madzlan, Maria Kuwata, Aya Akhmetova and Rinat Engalychev.

For more, visit the MPO website and Facebook page.