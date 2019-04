After eight films that have amassed almost US$5 billion worldwide, the Fast & Furious franchise now features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

Directed by David Leitch and produced by Chris Morgan, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Hiram Garcia, this action packed film also stars Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, and Helen Mirren.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw opens in cinemas on Aug 1.