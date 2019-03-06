Official trailer of Game Of Thrones final season released

HBO released the official trailer of the highly anticipated eighth and final season of Game Of Thrones (#GameofThrones) on March 6.

The eighth and final season of Game Of Thrones will debut in Asia same time as the US on April 15 at 9am, with a same day encore at 10pm, exclusively on HBO (Astro Channel 411 / 431 HD).

The series will also be available on HBO On Demand (via Astro Go).

New episodes will premiere every Monday at the same time.

Based on the popular book series A Song of Ice and Fire, by George R.R. Martin, this hit Emmy-winning fantasy series chronicles an epic struggle for power in a vast and violent kingdom.

The scene begins with a frightened Arya Stark who later appears to welcome the deadly battle ahead. Fans also are speculating that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen walking towards the dragons is an indication that they will ride them in the battle against the Night King and his army of the undead.

Members of the ensemble cast for the seventh season included Emmy and Golden Globe winner Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Aidan Gillen, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.