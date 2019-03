THE OFFICIAL trailer of the eagerly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum has just been released as well as posters of ten main characters who serve as friend or foe on this action-packed film.

Returning to this hugely popular series that revolves around an assassin named John Wick played by Keanu Reeves are Ian McShane as Winston, the owner and manager of the Continental Hotel; Lance Reddick as Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel; John Leguizamo as Aurelio Wick’s friend and chop shop owner: and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King.

Joining them in this movie are Halle Berry as Sofia, an assassin and former associate of Wick’s; Mark Dacascos as Zero, an assassin after Wick; Asia Kate Dillon as the Adjudicator, a member of the High Table.; Saïd Taghmaoui as the Elder; Jason Mantzoukas as the assassin known as Tick Tock Man; Anjelica Huston as the Director, a member of the High Table; and Robin Lord Taylor as the Administrator, a member of the High Table.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum opens in cinemas on May 16.