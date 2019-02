HOLLYWOOD: Olivia Colman (pix) on Sunday pulled a major upset at the Oscars, taking home the best actress award for her portrayal of Britain’s tragic Queen Anne in the offbeat romp “The Favourite” – over the favorite Glenn Close.

Close was widely tipped to win the prize for her work in “The Wife“, but Colman bested her, as well as Yalitza Aparicio (”Roma”), Lady Gaga (”A Star Is Born”) and Melissa McCarthy (”Can You Ever Forgive Me?”). — AFP