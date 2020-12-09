On a positive note

SINGAPOREAN singer-songwriter Gentle Bones (real name Joel Tan) is bringing some good cheer to end the otherwise stressful year with his fourth EP Better With You.

It includes the titular single featuring musician-actor Benjamin Kheng, along with a solo pop track Put My Hands Up.

In 2020 alone, Tan has released two solo tracks and four collaborative tracks, including his debut Mandarin single Don’t You Know Yet? with Tay Kewei in August.

His versatility in shifting between music genres has fused very contrasting styles with other Singaporean singer-songwriters, yet still able to retain what Gentle Bones is known for.

Tan shared: “This EP is a collection of my most personal and honest dialogues for 2020.”

At a time where Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc, leaving most of us vulnerable and grappling with issues regarding our mental health, the EP serves as a heartfelt reminder for much-needed introspection.

Better With You is a relatable track that resonates with the uncertainty of our time. It’s a genuine and thoughtful song about reaching out to loved ones and checking in on them, to show appreciation and compassion so that they know how much they are valued, and that life is indeed better when they are around.

Tan explained: “Writing Better With You with Benjamin was such a journey – much of the lyrics were inspired by how much Ben has inspired me in life.

“He is such a bright light in this world and every time I am reminded of my troubles with pursuing a career like music on this side of the world, I have the pillar of Benjamin’s strength in his own journey to seek comfort from.”

Tan and Kheng are longtime friends, and have previously worked together on a song titled Father, Father in 2014.

Kheng joked that: “Joel is obviously so much more assured of himself and a complete superstar in his own right. He knows what he wants and he will say it. Quietly, but he will still say it. He has such a keen eye for these things.

“He won’t accept this title but to me, he’s one of, if not the best pop writer we have in Singapore. But he wouldn’t let me call this project Gentle Beng.”

The second track of the EP, Put My Hands Up is Gentle Bones’ experimental dive into the hip-hop genre. Written and composed by Tan, the song denotes the light-hearted aspect of having an infatuation on a person and is the written expression of the googly heart-eyes emoji.

With the strong hook and catchy arrangement, this modern upbeat and groovy love ballad will no doubt become the next trending love song.

Better With You will be out on December 18.