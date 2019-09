BE PART of an exciting musical offering when the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) presents its Family Fun Day concerts on Sept 15 at 2.30pm and 4.30pm at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

The Alasdair Malloy’s Symphonic Safari concerts will feature none other than presenter Malloy who is a familiar face to the DFP audience.

Malloy, who is a glass harmonic specialist, is a regular guest with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO), Opera North, Dublin’s RTE Orchestra and London Mozart Players.

The programme is all about animals from a safari, presented via a symphonic repertoire that includes Leroy Anderson’s The Waltzing Cat, George Gershwin’s Walking the Dog, Josef Strauss’ The Dragonfly and The Cuckoo Polka; Camille Saint-Saens’ The Elephant, Edward Elgar’s The Wild Bears, Raymond Scott’s The Penguin and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s famed Flight of the Bumble Bee.

CBSO associate conductor Michael Seal will lead the MPO and Malloy on this magical musical ride.

The conductor has led many of the UK’s finest orchestras such as the BBC Symphony Orchestra, BBC Philharmonic and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields as well as internationally with the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra and Norwegian Radio Orchestra.

His love of opera led to critically-acclaimed performances of Puccini’s Il Trittico at the Birmingham Conservatoire.

A champion of lesser-known British composers, he enjoys programming interesting repertoire and exploring connections between composers.

For more on the concerts, which are suitable for adults and children aged four and above, visit the MPO website and Facebook page.