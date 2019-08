ENGLISH pop singer Mabel debuted her studio album High Expectations on Aug 2.

The album explores the many expectations of being a woman, of being in love, and ultimately, exploring one’s self.

The 23-year-old artiste, born Mabel Alabama Pearl McVey, had the album title tattooed on her neck when she first thought of it two years ago.

High Expectations is both an album and in a way, a state-of-mind, that she has worked towards – an empowering, uplifting, and disarmingly candid album.

Her album comes at the success of her single Don’t Call Me Up, her breakup anthem which charted at No.3 in the UK, and spent eight weeks in the top 10, besides climbing the US Hot 100.

High Expectations seeks to tell stories of others on top of Mabel’s life-story, just as the albums of Destiny’s Child (The Writing’s on the Wall) or Lauryn Hill (The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill).

Mabel writes: “High Expectations, the title says it all. It’s about the expectations I have of myself, other people’s expectations of me and vice versa, especially in relationships.

“The general topic of the project is the negatives and positives that come with that.

“I want to send a positive message to everyone that’s going to listen to it. I’ve gained so much confidence from writing this album and that’s what I want people to take from it.”