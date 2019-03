The highest grossing Malaysian made action movie, Paskal The Movie will be made available on Netflix on March 15.

Inspired by true events and revolving around the elite Royal Malaysian Navy force PASKAL (Pasukan Khas Laut), the movie raked in a whopping box-office collection of over RM30 million and received rave reviews when it was released last year.

It is now set to debut on the popular streaming service Netflix and be enjoyed by audiences across the region.

Paskal The Movie tells the story of Lieutenant Commander Arman Anwar who is a Malaysian Naval (Tentera Laut Diraja Malaysia) Special Force PASKAL Operative.

Following in the footsteps of his late father who died while on duty, Arman decides to appease his mother’s fears by asking for transfer.

However he is needed for one last mission that changes his life forever.

Paskal The Movie is directed by Adrian Teh and stars Hairul Azreen, Ammar Alfian, Henley Hii, Jasmine Suraya Chin, Namron and Amerul Affendi.

The makers of Paskal The Movie will be releasing another hard-hitting action film called Wira later this year.

Wira is based on an ex-military officer who prefers to use diplomatic means to settle disputes.

However, circumstances force him to fight for his family and community.

The movie has Indonesian action choreographer Yayan Ruhian (of The Raid fame) on board and stars Hairul Azreen, Henley Hii, Ismi Melinda, Josiah Hogan and Dain Said.