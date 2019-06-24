Peppa Pig now on HBO GO

WITH approximately 3500 hours of blockbuster movies and HBO Original content from the USand Asia, including 700 episodes from all-time favourite programmes for kids and families, HBO Asia has now added Season 1 and 2 of global preschool phenomenon PEPPA PIG to its collection on the streaming service, HBO GO.

From 1 July, HBO GO subscribers will be able to stream and download all episodes from Season 1 and 2 of Peppa Pig and follow Peppa across 104 episodes as she plays games, dress up and jump in muddy puddles .

For older kids, Season 1 of popular and beloved family-friendly series We Bare Bears is available on HBO GO as well.

Set in the San Francisco Bay area, the series follows an adoptive family of three bears doing their best to try and fit in with human society in America – no easy task for bears!

More Cartoon Network hits such as Adventure Time, Ben 10: Omniverse, Dexter’s Laboratory , Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends, The Powerpuff Girls and Sesame Street, are also available anytime, anywhere, on HBO GO.

New movies for kids premiering on HBO GO include Teen Titans Go! To The Movies on June 29, LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High on July 6 and Alex & Me on Aug 9.