Petronas celebrates Malaysia’s indomitable spirit in new webfilm

PETRONAS has launched its latest National and Malaysia Day webfilm titled Operasi Koperasi, a stop motion-inspired animation production based upon the children’s game, Lawan Pemadam.

Operasi Koperasi takes place in a school co-operative, starring 14 diverse characters in the form of state flag erasers. The plot begins when three of the erasers accidentally fall off from their safe haven atop a shelf.

Panic ensues and the remaining erasers have to make a decision: Should they stay? Or should they attempt a seemingly impossible rescue mission? Tension rises as the erasers engage in a heated debate. Some refuse to leave their sanctuary, while others are eager to take action.

A leader from among the erasers, steps up to stop the commotion and inspire all the erasers to band together with his uplifting speech. Through teamwork and ingenious contraptions, the 11 erasers successfully rescue their fellow erasers and all 14 of them are reunited with a newfound respect for each other. However, just as they are preparing to celebrate their success, thinking that danger has passed, another obstacle rises out of the blue. This time, they stand united and ready to face the next challenge.

Operasi Koperasi explores a fresh take on unity while reflecting Petronas’ 2020 Festive Campaign theme, Our Unique Family. The webfilm’s characters speak in dialects from the 14 different states, and are voiced by talents who are originally from those respective states. Ultimately, this action-packed webfilm celebrates togetherness and serves as a reminder that we can overcome any obstacle as long as we stand united.

Petronas senior general manager of Group Strategic Communications, Zahariah (Liza) Abdul Rahman said: “Our mission with Operasi Koperasi is to bring joy to Malaysians while illustrating the power of unity in the face of adversity.

“The theme Operasi Koperasi is largely inspired by the resilience that Malaysians have shown over these past few months. When we combine our strengths and unite, we can weather any storm.”

Liza also added that the webfilm is a true reflection of Malaysia’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. “The battle may not be over, but it has shown us just how strong we can be when we are united,” she added.

The webfilm is available for viewing on Petronas’ official YouTube channel and Facebook page, while the 60-second TV commercial will be aired from now until Sept 16.