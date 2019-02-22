Pink’s unveils Walk Me Home

US SINGER-songwriter Pink poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2019 in London on Feb 20, 2019

In the space of a few hours, Pink unveiled her new single Walk Me Home, then premiered it live at the Brit Awards held on Feb 21.

The pop track finds the singer getting introspective as she reflects on simpler times, while an accompanying animated lyric video features an array of celestial imagery.

Walk Me Home, whose impending arrival Pink first revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, is set to feature on the pop singer’s upcoming album.

That LP, titled Hurts 2B Human, is due out in April.–AFP