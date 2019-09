NEW ERA University College (NEUC) Department of Drama and Visuals is presenting its 2019 students’ graduation production, When the Dark Hits Me, starting Sept 5 at 8pm.

Directed by graduate student Choong Yun Ling, this Chinese production with English surtitles is inspired by English playwright Sarah Kane’s last play 4.48 Psychosis.

Kane was known for her plays that deal with themes of redemptive love, sexual desire, pain, torture and death.

In 1999, after having finished writing 4.48 Psychosis, Kane took her own life. She was only 28 but had been suffering from depression for years.

Choong hopes that When the Dark Hits Me will raise empathy for those suffering from mental illness, and increase awareness of this subject in Malaysia.

Done in a non-traditional way, the production will see actors leading the audience to different areas of the hall, as if following the inner struggles of the characters in this play.

The lighting and scenery on stage will be presented in the form of installation art.

When the Dark Hits Me will be performed every night from Sept 5-8 at Kongsi KL, Taman Goodwood, Old Klang Road, Kuala Lumpur.

Tickets are priced at RM40. For more, check out the NEUC Department of Drama and Visuals Facebook page.