Plucking the heartstrings

THE Chinese string instrument guzheng has a history that is over 2,500 years old. Those who recall the hit film Kung Fu Hustle (2004) would recall a fight scene featuring a pair of assassins who play a version of a guzheng. The instrument was also played by the character Xia Ziwei in the late-1990s hit China drama series My Fair Princess.

In the world of contemporary music, Mandopop star Lay Zhang is known for using it, while the British band The Korgis featured it in their 1980 hit Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometime, and virtual band Gorillaz had it on their 2005 hit track Hong Kong.

Penang-born Sara Heng is one of Malaysia’s top guzheng performers, graduating from the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing.

During our interview, Heng said: “I started when I was 12 years old. My brother was one of my biggest influences because he joined a Chinese orchestra. He wanted to learn guzheng, and wanted me to learn with him.”

She was not familiar with the instrument until her brother showed her a video of a scene from My Fair Princess.

“There was an actress playing it, and she looked so elegant and the sound of the instrument was beautiful. That is when I wanted to learn how to play it.

“Guzheng is like a harp, and you don’t use it often in an orchestra. That’s why we needed to find a private tutor to teach us guzheng.”

Heng ended up learning from Penang-based guzheng player and conductor Lai Ah Lai, who also became her Chinese orchestra coach in high school. There, she also learned to play other Chinese musical instruments.

Today, Heng owns 10 guzheng, and sometimes plays on two or three of them per show. “In these past two years I have performed a lot with the electric guzheng,” she added.

“It has an interesting [tone], and produces a lot of sounds that the traditional guzheng cannot. So I play a lot of music that is outside the box. This is very inspiring for me.”