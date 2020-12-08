Pocket dynamo

SHE is only 12 years old but Aryanna Alyssa Dezek, or Alyssa Dezek, is making huge waves globally on social media thanks to her singing.

She is currently trending across the world with the music video of her first single Lagu Untuk Kamu which has received 105 million views on YouTube.

Prior to this, her previous music videos singing Tak Tun Tuang and Despacito garnered 36 million and 9.3 millions views respectively.

She has also almost four million subscribers on her YouTube channel (started in 2012) to date.

She also took part in competitions such as Ceria All Star at age seven and in 2018, took part in another singing competition, Ceria Mega Star.

She was also featured in Ameng Spring’s song Pasrah Anak Jalanan that was performed during AIM 2017.

Alyssa is also an actress who has starred in telemovies such as Kasut Bola Pink, Anak Anak Ibu, Jangan Sembelih Merah, Patahnya Sebelah Sayap and Jodoh-Jodoh Annisa.

She said: “I felt so happy and grateful for Lagu Untuk Kamu’s achievement on YouTube. My initial target was five to 10 million views but now it has already reached 107 million views, and is still increasing.

“I wish to express my gratitude to my beloved family, my big boss Mr. Prashan Chitty, CEO of Xeno Entertainment, Posan Tobing the composer of Lagu Untuk Kamu, and of course all my lovely fans.”

Alyssa believes that social media can help enhance an artiste’s career, especially now during the pandemic.

Her own success is proof of that. In fact, many musicians are finding social media to be a lifeline for their careers, which have been hampered due to restrictions on holding live performances due to the pandemic.

She adds: “Lagu Untuk Kamu has a special message truly dedicated to my beloved fans out there.” She also commends the Xeno production team who produced such a lovely video to go with the song.

When asked how she balanced school and career before the pandemic, Alyssa said: “Before the pandemic, I had school in the morning and music practice after school. Weekends would be guitar, ukulele and violin classes.

For acting [gigs], sometimes I had to skip classes but I would substitute them with tuition classes.

“As for now, acting jobs are very limited due to the pandemic and I am only singing through my YouTube channel. There is no more school, only online classes.”

When asked who are the artistes who inspired her, Alyssa said: “I am truly inspired by the one and only Datuk Siti Nurhaliza, because she is a living legend, she has a great voice, of course, and is a successful businesswoman.”

She recently collaborated with Jestinna Kuan on the song You Make Me Feel that was also recorded in Mandarin and Malay.

When asked what her future plans were, Alyssa said: “My future plans are to grow into a more versatile and successful entertainer. I shall definately pursue this full-time when I am older, and after I have finished college.”

There are many young people out there who look up to her as a role model. To them, she says: “My advice to all youngsters out there is not to be afraid to explore your inner talents. Find your talent and polish it until you have achieved your ambition.

“There is an English quote: ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’. So you must keep on practising to get it right.”