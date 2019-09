THE PRINCE Estate has recently announced that it will reissue a remastered version of the musician’s iconic double album, 1999, which dropped in 1982.

This Super Deluxe Edition sprawls across five CDs and a DVD or ten LPs and a DVD, featuring B-sides and extended remixes from “1999” as well as 35 previously unreleased tracks.

As Variety points out, most of these unreleased tracks were recorded between November 1981 and January 1983, some of which have since circulated on bootlegs.

Among them are alternate versions of Something in the Water, How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore, along with re-recorded versions of Feel U Up, Can’t Stop This Feeling I Got and Irresistible B**ch.

Other highlights from the deluxe edition include the live recording of a late-night concert Prince performed in Detroit on November 30, 1982, and the concert film of a gig at the Houston Summit on December 29, 1982, shot with multiple cameras.

The reissue also comes with a booklet that features images of the analog tape reels from the vault, rare photographs by Allen Beaulieu, as well as Prince’s unseen handwritten lyrics for several songs dating from 1981 and 1982.

The accompanying book also includes new liner notes that were authored by Guns N’ Roses’ bassist Duff McKagan, Prince scholar Duane Tudahl, radio host Andrea Swensson, and critic David Fricke.

The Super Deluxe Edition of 1999 will arrive on November 29 via Warner Records.

Since the artist’s death in 2016, the Prince Estate has released several albums from his catalog, including a deluxe edition of Purple Rain, Piano & a Microphone 1983 and the collection Originals. - AFP