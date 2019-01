Local actor and singer Nur Fazura Sharifuddin’s latest single is inspired by the real and wonderful women in her life.

The song, Can’t Forget Me, is also about looking on the bright side of life when the going gets tough.

The singer, better known as Nur Fazura or simply Fazura, said: “This song was inspired by so many amazing women I know who still managed to find the strength to celebrate themselves, despite going through immense pain and heartbreak.”

She hopes that Can’t Forget Me reminds listeners to love themselves, especially when it feels like “you’re faced with adversity and challenges”.

Fazura added: “This song is not just for the ladies – it’s for anyone going through a hard time, and I hope my fans love the message it carries as much as I do.”

This song follows the TV host and entrepreneur’s debut single Sayangi Dirimu in December 2014 – which was also the theme song to her E! reality show Facing Up to Fazura – and a self-titled solo album in November 2017.

For Can’t Forget Me, which was recorded in Los Angeles, Fazura enlisted the help of Willy Beaman and Cameron Forbes.

“It was such an amazing opportunity to be able to work with Cameron and Willy. They brought out the best of my song thanks to their magic touch,” said the Malaysian artiste.

When she was writing the song, Cameron helped her to channel strength and the importance of loving yourself more than anything, rather than just focusing on heartache.

Cameron, who has worked with American rapper Tyga for his club-hit Taste, is responsible for the song’s catchy beat while Willy, whose work is associated with the likes of Demi Lovato and Nicki Minaj, helped produce the track.

Fazura said: “I had the same people who worked with some of my favourite international artistes working on my song too ... I had to pinch myself, it still feels so surreal!”

The singer added that Can’t Forget Me also features a different side of her and a fresher approach from her previous single with Universal Music Malaysia.

“There are parts of the song which may seem provocative or even scandalous, but it’s actually just a reminder to always love ourselves and find the strength to go on, even on days when it seems impossible to.”

The official music video can be viewed on YouTube. You can also listen to Can’t Forget Me on Spotify, Deezer, KKBox, Apple Music and the iTunes Store.